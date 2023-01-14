Malachi “Kai” Haswell couldn’t quite believe what she was reading in the public court filings. The attorney was part of a team at Bay Area Legal Aid investigating seemingly interconnected junk debt companies for allegedly submitting false proofs of service, or telling courts that they’d notified defendants of collections lawsuits against them when they hadn’t.
You just read:
He traveled the Bay Area in minutes to serve debtors with lawsuits. Was he made up?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.