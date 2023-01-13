URI seeking TEDxURI presenters to discuss ‘The Creative Spark’

KINGSTON, R.I. – Jan. 13, 2023 – TEDxURI returns to the University of Rhode Island campus this spring with the theme: “The Creative Spark.”

Creativity can be found everywhere – not just among artists and designers – and URI is looking for presenters who can elaborate on their creative flare, sharing inspirational and enlightening stories about how their creative spark changed everything.

Presenters must be able to relate ideas that address the theme of “The Creative Spark.” And, in the spirit of TEDxURI, they need to share big ideas that will spark creativity in the minds of our live audience – relaying their stories through presentation, performance, dance or music.

Auditions to be a TEDxURI presenter are open to members of the URI community and the general public. To apply to be a presenter, please submit a video audition – three minutes or less – previewing your story and fill out the application form by Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The form – available here – includes links to tips about making a video, along with other helpful information. Videos must be uploaded to YouTube and the link listed in your application. (You can choose to set the YouTube link as “only those with the link can view.” But be careful not to select “private” because the URI judges will not be able to view it.)

The live TEDxURI event will be held Saturday, April 1, in Edwards Hall on URI’s main campus in Kingston.

If you are selected, your full TEDx talk will be between five and seven minutes long and should maintain a balance between content and presentation. Coaches will help you develop and present your story in the weeks before the live performance. Those who are selected will be notified before Feb. 13, when coaching will start.

For more information, contact Paula McGlasson at paulam@uri.edu or Liam Horne at liam_horne@uri.edu.

To view previous TEDxURI talks, visit https://www.uri.edu/tedx/talks/.

What is TEDx?

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxURI, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxURI event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized.

Photo: Oceanography professor Robert Ballard gives a TEDxURI talk on “The new age of ocean exploration” in 2018.