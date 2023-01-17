LandHub Partners with LandLeader to Promote Listings Nationwide
The new partnership will provide prospective land buyers and sellers with more of the resources they need for a stress-free experience
We are proud to be partnering with LandLeader and their large network of land experts to bring even more premier farm, ranch, and recreational properties to our international audience.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LandHub, a leading online marketplace for those looking to buy and sell land, is proud to announce a new partnership with LandLeader, a marketing platform that shares LandHub’s goal of improving the way properties are listed, promoted, and sold.
— Kevin May
As part of the new partnership, visitors to LandHub’s website will now be able to find a complete collection of LandLeader listings, including top farm, ranch, and recreational properties in more than 35 states. LandHub will also be promoting LandLeader properties on its social media pages.
Kevin May, President of LandHub, said, “We are proud to be partnering with LandLeader and their large network of land experts to bring even more premier farm, ranch, and recreational properties to our international audience. Even better, this partnership comes just as we are about to launch a brand-new website with even further reach.”
With the partnership in place, LandHub will continue to grow as a resource for exclusive land listings and related content and will be able to ensure that sellers get as many eyes on their property as possible. Meanwhile, prospective buyers will find an even wider selection of properties for residential, commercial, and recreational development.
Garrett Zoller, Executive Chairman of LandLeader, added, “The best collaborations produce a greater outcome than individual efforts. LandLeader is extremely excited to announce our new strategic alliance with LandHub, and the launch of their new dynamic website. The addition of our platform keeps the LandLeader business model unsurpassed in our industry.”
ABOUT LANDHUB
LandHub is one of the leading resources for comprehensive land listings nationwide, as well as a trusted marketing partner for land-focused real estate professionals and agencies. In addition to land listings, visitors will also find an extensive catalog of expert content on buying and selling land, including helpful tips for selling land as quickly and easily as possible. For additional information, please visit www.landhub.com.
ABOUT LANDLEADER
LandLeader is a property marketing platform that specializes in farm, ranch, and recreational real estate properties across North America. With strategic promotions and an ever-growing network of premier brokerages, LandLeader provides buyers with access to thousands of exclusive properties and serves as a go-to resource for finding the best land for sale in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.landleader.com.
For media inquiries or more information, contact:
Kevin May – President at LandHub
Email: kmay@landhub.com
Kevin May
LandHub
+1 844-452-6348
kmay@landhub.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok