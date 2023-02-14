Duffy Kruspodin, LLP Announces Four Partner Promotions

Leading Southern California CPA Firm Expands Leadership Team

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP one of the largest accounting, consulting, and wealth management firms in California, is pleased to announce the addition of four new partners.

“I’m pleased to welcome all four of these exceptional professionals to partnership at Duffy Kruspodin”, said Mark Kruspodin, DK's Managing Partner. “As a high-growth firm, we continually create opportunities at the highest level, and our talented new partners have demonstrated the ability to claim their paths to leadership. These new DK partners have extraordinary talent, technical proficiency, and enthusiasm for the future of our firm. We have every confidence in this new group of leaders and wish them all great success in their new roles.”

The new DK partners include the following professionals:

• Freda Fidler, CPA (La Jolla) – an 18-year veteran of the firm. She joins the partner group in the tax practice with experience in trusts and estates, real estate, and professional services.

• Daniel Lee, CPA (Beverly Hills) – joined the firm over 4 years ago following the firm’s merger with Landsman, Frank and Bloch. He will become a tax partner and continue to leverage his extensive experience minimizing client’s tax liability and offering trust and estate services.

• Drew Robinson, CPA (La Jolla) – an 11-year veteran of the firm. As a tax partner, he will continue to provide tax consulting services to owners of real estate, closely held businesses and high net worth individuals.

• Jackie Sawiris, EA, MBA, MAFM (Woodland Hills) – celebrating her 10th anniversary at DK, she advises her clients on general tax planning strategies and industry specific planning opportunities both from an operation and tax standpoint.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.