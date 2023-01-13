Submit Release
DATCP Reminds Prod​ucers to Apply for Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Grants through January 31​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 13, 2023
Contact: Madelyn Adler, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-3851, madelynl.adler@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds Wisconsin farmers to apply for commercial nitrogen optimization research grants through January 31, 2023. These grants aim to enhance the understanding of and refine new methods that optimize commercial nitrogen applied to agricultural fields.​

Eligible applicants must be an agricultural producer, agree to collaborate with the University of Wisconsin System (UW) on their project, and voluntarily conduct commercial nitrogen optimization field studies for a minimum of two years. For a full list of requirements, visit DATCP’s website. Interested producers should contact Jerry Clark at jerome.clark@wisc.edu or (715) 726-7955 prior to application.

 “Wisconsin farmers work tirelessly to ensure that our farmland is maintained for future generations,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “These nitrogen optimization grants will give farmers across the state the opportunity to continue preserving our natural resources.” 

There is $1.6 million available for this round of grants. Multiple agricultural producers may work together to submit a single application, and each agricultural producer who is part of the application is eligible to receive up to a maximum award of $50,000. Of the amount awarded to a producer, up to 20% will be awarded to UW for their monitoring and research assistance. 

The grant application is available on DATCP's website. Applications are due to DATCPNOPP@wisconsin.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.

