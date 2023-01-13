Press Releases

01/13/2023

CDC lists seven Connecticut counties in the High/Orange COVID-19 Community Level Category and recommends their residents wear a mask in public indoor spaces

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 13, 2023

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— Connecticut continues to experience high levels of COVID-19 activity, and residents are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves from infection. Based on the latest update to COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces.

The CDC has listed seven Connecticut Counties—Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham Counties—in the High/Orange category as part of its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update. Only New London County is listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

Because all eight Connecticut counties are either in the High or Medium categories, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. People who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

To help protect themselves, their families, and our most vulnerable residents and to preserve capacity in our health care system, people are also advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

DPH officials stress there are numerous tools for residents to deal effectively with COVID-19, including vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile vaccination van clinics, and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits.

The links to all these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, the Federal Government has now made available four free self-test kits per household. These free self-test kits can be ordered by visiting www.covid.gov/tests.

The COVID-19 Community Levels inform CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium,” and “High.” This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

-30-