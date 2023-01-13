Submit Release
CopperCorp Announces Grant of Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. CPER CPCPF ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Alexander Muir, the Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager to the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant with 25% vesting upon grant and 25% vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CopperCorp
CopperCorp is a well-financed mineral exploration company with approximately C$7.6M in cash as of September 30, 2022 targeting world class copper-gold discoveries in western Tasmania, Australia.

Contact:
Stephen Swatton
President, CEO & Director
stephen@coppercorpinc.com

Alexander Muir, CFA
Manager, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
amuir@coppercorpinc.com
604-970-8032

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

