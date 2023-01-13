AHF Hosts Nationwide Martin Luther King Day Activations

In remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the King Day holiday, AHF and its affinity group The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) will host national multi-city activations from January 14-16th to commemorate the civil rights leader's advocacy efforts and changemaking leadership. The activations will include marching contingents in various parades and pop-up events honoring Dr. King for the change agent he became for the civil rights movement and ultimately the sacrifices he made for the betterment of Black people living in America. January 15th, 2023 marks what would have been Dr. King's 94th birthday.

WHAT: AHF Hosts National multi-city Martin Luther King Day Activations WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 2023 @10 a.m. EST WHERE: Jackson, MS MLK Bike and Car Show Freelons Da Groove, 440 N Mill St. Jackson, MS WHEN: Sunday, January 15, 2023 @6 p.m. EST St. Petersburg, FL MLK Battle of the Bands Parade Campbell Park Sports Complex 601 14th St. S, St. Petersburg, FL WHEN: Monday, January 16, 2023 WHERE: Los Angeles, CA Kingdom Day Parade 11:00 a.m. 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA MLK Holiday March and Audre Lorde Breakfast 634 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA Dayton, OH MLK Memorial Dayton March and Rally 1323 W. Third St., Dayton, OH Dallas, TX Realizing The Dream Healthy Living Expo African American Museum 3356 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX Columbus, OH MLK Breakfast and Parade Greater Columbus Convention Center 400 North High St., Columbus, OH Washington, DC 2023 MLK Holiday DC Annual Peace Walk & Parade 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, SE Washington, D.C.

In addition, AIDS Healthcare Foundation will be promoting its wildly popular "Stand Against Hate" campaign at all these events celebrating Dr. King. This campaign was first created in 2017 in response to the series of hateful events that took place in Charlottesville, VA. The phrase "Stand Against Hate" has allowed a myriad of people to connect with a universal message that acts of hatred and violence continue to be a detriment to our society. Like Dr. King once said "We must come to see that at the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience," – delivered on March 25, 1965, in Montgomery, AL.

The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) is an affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The group was developed to create a coalition of Black- American cultural influencers and health advocates who would revolutionize outreach to the Black American community. By elevating the education and awareness of sexual health and wellness, BLACC brings a greater awareness to the social justice issues disproportionately impacting the health and wellness of Black Americans. To learn more, please visit our website: www.blacc.net

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.

