Three rehearsals and counting. On January 21 (Chinese New Year's Eve), China Media Group will broadcast the Spring Festival Gala – the most-watch TV entertainment show on Earth.

For the world's most populous nation and its citizens living abroad, watching the annual four-hour broadcast has become a family tradition marking the Lunar New Year. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary.

The Lunar New Year is the most important Chinese festival. A time for family reunions, each year, the Spring Festival holiday break witnesses the world's largest annual human migration. This year, the Chinese Ministry of Transport forecasts 2.1 billion passenger trips – an increase of nearly 100 percent from 2022.

During rehearsals, the show's jubilant tone has been on full display, starting with the art installation at the top of the main studio hall—designed to resemble four-petaled flowers. "Flower" is the main symbol of this year's show. For the Chinese people, flowers express prosperity and vitality.

This year's show, called Chunwan in Mandarin, will feature cutting-edge technology, visualizing with CGI legendary Chinese creatures from Chinese classical literature like "Baopuzi" and architectural motifs from the Forbidden City.

The show is a grand spectacle with acts that have set Guiness World Records besides the one for most viewers. In 2016, the sale set a Guinness record for the most robots dancing simultaneously – 540 of them in perfect sync.

The show reaches audiences across China and in more than 160 countries and regions. CMG extends a heartfelt invitation for everyone around the world to come join the fun!

