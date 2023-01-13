Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “2023 AGM”) for February 22, 2023. The Board has set a record date for the 2023 AGM of January 12, 2023.



About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Corporate Contact: Andreas Michalopoulos Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary Telephone: +30-216-600-2400 Email: amichalopoulos@pshipping.com Website: www.pshipping.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net