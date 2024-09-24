Blueshift Selected by RCS MediaGroup to Revolutionize Multi-Channel Customer Engagement

Blueshift, the leading force in intelligent customer engagement, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with RCS MediaGroup. Together, they plan to elevate the media industry landscape by moving away from traditional marketing systems and harnessing the potential of Blueshift’s innovative engagement platform, empowered by real-time unified data.





RCS MediaGroup is implementing Blueshift’s innovative technology to intelligently and automatically manage the timing and distribution of specifically targeted content to the desired recipient at an optimal time. This seamless interaction will take place across various platforms, including email, mobile app, website, paid media, and more.





"Blueshift's harmonized customer-centric data platform and multi-channel marketing abilities give us the unique capacity to comprehend our customers deeply, elevating our capability to tailor the perfect content and offers for them," said Davide Sanvito, Head of Architecture & Innovation, RCS MediaGroup. "This partnership opens up a new chapter for us wherein we can interact with consumers on a much more personal level across a myriad of channels and platforms, a feat that was simply unachievable with previous systems."





This collaboration looks set to redefine the marketing industry, illustrating how RCS MediaGroup and Blueshift are creating cutting-edge, multi-channel campaigns that cater to individual consumer needs while solidly setting the pace for the future of customer engagement.





















San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real time across the entire customer journey.





Blueshift has been recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CDPs, a Leader in GigaOm’s Radar for CDPs, and in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020 through 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Learn more at blueshift.com