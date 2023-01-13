Coachables International - Global Launch : Online learning and Development Platform Portal

We grow togther as we walk togther

www.Coachables.org, a portal that educates and inculcates skills among users globally. The platform aims to connect passionate coaches to dedicated learners.

We want to be the difference makers and bridge the gap and connect the dots” — Arijit Basu

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders Mr. Pinaky Chakravarty, Director - Operations currently an occupational therapist, COO of Still Waters Home Health, a Memphis based healthcare organization. Mr. Arijit Basu, Director, - Communications, who is a Sr. Clinical Research Data engineer / Analyst at a renowned Children’s Cancer Research Hospital with The Department ECC. He is a top 100 Piktale Social Global Influencer and TOI brand ambassador.The official global launch for the online learning and development is scheduled for Jan 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM (CST) and 9:30 PM (IST) with selected 5 courses at the beginner's level namely Art of Story Telling, Creative Writing, Personality Development, Broadcasting, Artificial Empowerment followed by Cyber Security and Lessons from Hospitality Industry.Coachables officially announced showhost, Anindita (Andy) Anaam, an internationally acclaimed Indian Kathak artist and 2 times WSPRA Spectrum Award winner for comm. and PR in public education as their Media Spokesperson and Advisor – Business Strategy and Program Development and announced Ms. Loretta McNary as the 'Branding & Liaison" and the face of the organization. She is a global Media Host, an author, business consultant, Philanthropist, and the CEO of McNary Media Network.The portal inauguration will be graced notable personalities as Prof. Sushata Dattagupta, eminent physicist and former Vice-Chancellor of Vishwa Bharati, India. Dr. Sanchari Roy Mukherjee, Professor of Economics and Vice Chancellor, Dakshin Dinajpur University, India, Prof (Dr.) Mahul Brahma, D. Litt, PhD - Professor - Crisis Communication and Dean - School of Media and Communication, Adamas University, India, Dr Jayanta Chakravorty- Co-Founder of Asektrek Global, Thought leader, BM Coach, Strategic Consultant, Leadership Educator, Digbijoy Chakraborty - CEO at SunEco Tech Ventures Go Green Initiative, Sayan Bhattacharjee, CEO and Founder of Online Research and Analytics & Cybergalileo Digital Marketing Services Inc. Other personalities to grace the event will be Srabanee Chakraborty – A brand strategist & creative Director, Sanjoy Banerjee, Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, Renowned composer, playback singer, lyricists. Also, the start the proceedings will by an eminent Sitarist Sh. Subrata De – Sandipa Dutta, renowned playback singer and to conclude the event will be versatile singer Sohini Saha.Coachables.org is your one-stop getaway to career development, niche certifications, skill sharing and learning, one-on-trainings, hands-on activities, and tech-based learning. Their main objective is to provide personal and professional development coaching to individuals who have the urge to enhance their knowledge in various domains for professional development or career growth. Their main mission is Upskilling for Upscaling. The primary focus is to build a team of compassionate coaches and create a community of students and coaches. This platform is for everyone. The users can learn at their own place and run on their own schedule. The users can get access to pre-recorded training modules, live classrooms, peer reviews and real-time feedback, skill-sharing practices, and more.Once launched the users can sign up in the portal and then the users can browse the courses and then can buy any course simply as an “add to cart” basis.Therefore, the service is aimed towards individuals pursuing a higher degree and other professional courses or are stuck in their career or for students who want to know the path and women who need more clarity to their career.The group also has industry- stalwarts’ joining them in different roles to strengthen the vision.The advisors are Sujit Sanyal – Creative Consultant, Satya Gopal Dey – Corporate Strategy and Advocacy, Ritwik Bose – New ideas and innovations, Biswan Senapati - Corporate Strategy (Global) For India: Media, Press, Outreach – handled by dynamic Tuhinaa Pandey, Beauty Pageant Coach, Concept Planner and Image Consultant.The brain behind website and portal development headed by Sayan Biswas who is looking after the IT and Digital Innovations for the Coachables.Once they start, they plan to constantly upgrade the courses and modules to match the fast-moving professional dynamics. They plan to add new training every month and Certification courses along the way. Their plan on registering their service offerings which provide user certificates of completion. The long-term goal lies in funding education for the well-deserved and under-privileged. Presently they have opened recruitment for coaches. The ones who have already joined the group are Mahua Banerjee, Arijit Chatterjee, Gautam Mengle, Piyal Barua.

From the desk of Loretta McNary: Face of Coachables - The global digital platform