Atlanta Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Garvish Named 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Elizabeth Garvish named to Georgia's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
I look at things differently than most lawyers. I use energy, manifestation and even love coupled with creativity and intelligence to get my clients the outcomes they desire.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garvish Immigration Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Attorney, Elizabeth Garvish, has been listed as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 business leaders using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 at Zoo Atlanta.
— Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Elizabeth Garvish is honored to begin the new year with this outstanding personal achievement of joining the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. In addition to this honor, Elizabeth was listed in the 2023 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America which recognizes only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas. Her law firm, Garvish Immigration Law Group, also celebrated one major win this year with its listing in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News and World Report - “Best Law Firms” Report.
In June of 2022 Elizabeth was recognized as a Legal Innovator at the Daily Report’s Georgia Legal Awards (now the Southeastern Legal Awards). For the 10th year in a row, in 2022 Elizabeth was selected to Georgia Super Lawyers. The law firm was also voted Best of Georgia Immigration Law Firms in 2022 by the Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
In addition to Elizabeth’s outstanding legal work, she is striving to create change and use Garvish Immigration Law Group as the case study for how to lead with love and happiness. Elizabeth frequently writes and speaks about her entrepreneurial journey and how she is creating The Happiest Law Firm in America. Elizabeth says, "I look at things differently than most lawyers. I don’t plan for failure. I use energy, manifestation and even love coupled with creativity and intelligence to get my clients the outcomes they desire."
Elizabeth earned her law degree from Tulane University and her undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.
About Georgia Titan 100
The Georgia Titan 100 program recognizes the top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. The honorees are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion in their field.
About Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is an award-winning immigration law firm founded by Elizabeth Garvish in 2011. Based in Atlanta, Georgia Garvish Immigration represents corporate and individual clients across the globe. The practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, the firm functions with one principle in mind – clients come first. Garvish Immigration Law Group is committed to close collaboration with clients to ensure they achieve their goals. By being more people-centric, Elizabeth Garvish and her firm has seen nothing but growth.
