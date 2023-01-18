SpinXpress celebrates Free Laundry Day grand openings with Madison Band & Flags

Come visit our Free Laundry Day grand opening events at Thousand Oaks & Nacogdoches from 9AM - 4PM where we will be supporting Madison Band & Flags.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of our two new SpinXpress locations in Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches, we are hosting a series of Free Laundry Day grand opening events. For each free wash redeemed at these locations on Saturday, January 21st from 9AM - 4PM, we will donate $5 to the Madison Band & Flags organization. This is a great opportunity for you to get your laundry done for free while supporting your local community! The Madison Band & Flags organization provides musical instruments and music education programs for students in the North East Independent School District.

Come Support Your Band:

-Free lunch tacos 11:30AM - 1PM

-Aguas Frescas 2PM - 4PM

-Raffle Prizes Every Hour

-Balloon Artist & More

We hope you'll join us in celebrating this partnership and come visit us at one of our new SpinXpress locations soon. Learn more about our Community Outreach efforts at SpinXpressGIVES.com.

About SpinXpress Laundry:

SpinXpress Laundry is not just a better laundry, but a better laundry experience. Visit any of our locations in San Antonio, South Texas, Corpus Christi and Houston for a great customer experience - Clean, Bright, Safe – That’s The SpinXpress Way!

About Madison Band & Flags:

The Madison Band & Flags is the largest band program in NEISD and is one of the largest bands in San Antonio. The Madison Band consistently receives superior ratings at both UIL region and area contests and is a finalist in many local and area contests.

SpinXpress Laundry Information:

https://gospinxpress.com

info@gospinxpress.com

SpinXpress Laundry - Thousand Oaks

2235 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite #114, San Antonio, TX 78232

SpinXpress Laundry - Nacogdoches

12311 Nacogdoches Rd #109, San Antonio, TX 78217

###