Former Fentress County Corrections Officer Indicted, Charged with Statutory Rape

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Fentress County corrections officer accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

In October 2021, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Nicholas Alexander St John. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that St John (DOB: 11/12/00), while employed as a corrections officer with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, met a juvenile at York Institute in Jamestown and engaged in sexual activity with the juvenile in an abandoned house of school property.

This week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging St John with one count of Statutory Rape and one count of Aggravated Burglary. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $5,000 bond.