January 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

|
|
|
|
|
|
New Year, New Financial Goals
The New Year is a great time to set financial goals, such as saving, investment, or spending targets you hope to achieve over a specified time. Your stage of life usually determines the goals you wish to achieve, whether they’re short-term goals like saving for a major purchase or vacation or long-term goals like buying a home or investing for retirement.
You might be concerned about an economic downturn or what to do if your financial circumstances change. However, it’s less about the exact numbers of your financial goals, and more about the process of establishing good spending and saving habits. Follow these eight tips to help you set financial goals for the coming year and create a plan for successfully achieving them. For details, read New Year, New Financial Goals.
|
|
Upcoming Events
For more information about DFPI’s Education & Outreach programs, events calendar, and other consumer protection resources, visit DFPI Education & Outreach. Recordings of select events can also be viewed on the DFPI YouTube Channel.
Senior Scam Stopper Seminar
Jan 18, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Virtual Event
Join the DFPI, Senator Scott Wiener (SD 11), Assemblymembers Matt Haney (AD 17) and Phil Ting (AD 19), Contractors State License Board (CSLB), and California Department of Insurance to learn about protecting your finances and personal information. More information: Senator Wiener’s Office (415) 557-1300. RSVP online.
Protect Yourself from Fraud
Jan 27, 1 – 2 p.m. | Virtual Event
The DFPI, in partnership with Front Porch, will present information on current cybercrimes and scams targeting older adults, online fraud prevention, and bank fraud. Enroll online or call (877) 797-7299.
Protect Yourself from Fraud – Redondo Beach
Jan 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Redondo Beach Library
Join the DFPI to learn about frauds and scams, cybercrimes, and tools to protect your financial and personal information. More Information: (310) 317-0675, Option 5.
|
|
Meet Our Targeted Outreach Team
Hello! My name is Katie Carruesco, and I’m a Targeted Outreach Specialist in Northern California. I am a Sacramento native, although I managed to venture up north to receive a degree in Communications from California State University, Chico. For the past 17 years I have enjoyed working in and around the Capitol building and have received four gubernatorial Appointments from two different governors (across political lines) in communication-related fields. Public service is my passion, especially when it comes to advocating for those most vulnerable to financial fraud. With over 10 years at the DFPI, my focus continues to be helping students and seniors navigate the world of finance, understanding their rights, and protecting them from becoming victims of fraud and scams. I have partnered with hundreds of national, state, and local organizations to make financial education more accessible. Outside of work I enjoy traveling, cooking, and spending time with my family. Please contact me to see how I can help you and your organization with financial-related webinars, presentations, and copywriting at Katie.Carruesco@dfpi.ca.gov.
|
|
|
Californians with Student Loans Updates
IDR & PSLF Account Adjustment: The Department of Education (ED) is currently conducting a one-time automatic account adjustment of Income Driven Repayment (IDR) and Public Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) payment credits that will count toward or get borrowers closer to forgiveness. The ED estimates that this action will result in automatic debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers qualifying for PSLF and several thousand borrowers under IDR. More than 3.6 million borrowers will receive at least three years of additional credit toward forgiveness under IDR. The adjustment will be automatic, and no application is required. For details on this program and to find out whether your loans apply, visit StudentAid.gov.
Student Borrower Bill of Rights: Californians with federal and private student loans have special protections provided by the Student Borrower Bill of Rights. Servicers are the borrower’s main point of contact when calling about their payments, forgiveness, and repayment options and they should be acting in the borrower’s best interest. If you have any questions about your rights, your servicer, or you are unsure if you should file a complaint, contact the DFPI’s Student Loan Servicing Ombudsperson, Celina Damian, at Celina.Damian@dfpi.ca.gov, where she will either answer your question directly or refer you to the appropriate resources you need to resolve your issue.
DFPI Student Loan Resources: During the repayment pause extension and while the Supreme Court reviews legal challenges to the federal Student Debt Relief program, borrowers are encouraged to learn all they can about their loans and prepare for repayment. Check out the Back on Track Website for the most up to date information on student loans.
File a Complaint: The DFPI is responsible for protecting consumers and ensuring financial service providers, like student loan servicers, are following the law. If you have been the victim of a student loan related scam, are having an issue with a loan servicer, or you suspect that you’ve been the victim of unfair, unlawful, deceptive, or abusive practices (UDAP), contact the DFPI toll-free at (866) 275-2677 or Ask.DFPI@dfpi.ca.gov or File a Complaint online.
|
|
|
Tips for Tricky Buy Now, Pay Later Holiday Returns
Shoppers who used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) loans to help finance their holiday shopping may soon find that returns can be more challenging than buying from a store with cash or a credit card. Some providers voluntarily offer formal protection policies to reassure shoppers. However, returns can also be trickier with BNPL purchases since they may not come with the dispute provisions that apply to credits cards. Making a seamless return with BNPL isn’t impossible if you know the process ahead of time. Follow these helpful tips to maximize your chances of making a successful BNPL return. For details, read Tips for Tricky Buy Now, Pay Later Holiday Returns.
|
|
|
DFPI Consumer Alerts
The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment, lender, or other financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If you believe a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, you may file a formal complaint on the DFPI’s File a Complaint webpage.
Crypto Asset Broker/Website Scams:
Crypto Asset Platforms:
-
BlockFi Lending LLC (Dec. 19) - The DFPI moved to revoke BlockFi Lending LLC’s (BlockFi) California Financing Law (CFL) license as a result of its examination which found that the New Jersey-based finance lender failed to perform adequate underwriting when making loans and failed to consider borrower’s ability to repay these loans, in violation of California’s financing laws and regulations.
-
MyConstant (Dec. 21) - The DFPI ordered CONST LLC (a.k.a. MyConstant) to desist and refrain from violating the California Securities Law and California Consumer Financial Protection Law. MyConstant operated an online platform offering several crypto-related services and products including a peer-to-peer loan brokering service, interest-bearing crypto asset accounts, and interest-bearing fiat accounts. DFPI’s action found that MyConstant’s peer-to-peer lending services and interest-bearing accounts violated California law and ordered MyConstant to stop offering them in California.
Lending and Debt Collection:
-
Moo Loans, LLC (Dec. 7) - Moo Loans, LLC, a former licensee under the California Financing Law (CFL), has been found continuing to collect on loans that had been declared void.
|
|
Career Opportunities with DFPI
The DFPI is California’s primary regulatory authority overseeing financial services, products, and professionals. Its mission includes protecting consumers from potential abusive, deceptive, and unfair practices.
If you are passionate about wanting to make a difference in protecting consumers from financial fraud, join our team! Find out more about available positions on the DFPI Careers Webpage.
|
|
|
Contact Us
Do you have any questions or comments about the Consumer Connection newsletter?
Would you like to make a request for a DFPI outreach professional to present at your event?
The DFPI Education & Outreach team is eager to hear from you. Please contact us at Outreach@dfpi.ca.gov.
For more information about DFPI’s Education & Outreach events and consumer resources, visit DFPI Education & Outreach.
|
|
Do you like our newsletter?
|
|
|
|
CLOTHILDE V. HEWLETT • Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation
The January 2023 Consumer Connection covers the month ending January 2023.
The Consumer Connection is available at no charge via e-mail.
To subscribe, go to: www.dfpi.ca.gov/subscribe
The DFPI encourages financial services consumers to submit complaints if they believe a DFPI licensee or registrant has violated state law or acted improperly, or they believe a company or person is conducting unlicensed or unregistered activity that falls within the DFPI’s jurisdiction. To file a complaint, visit our File a Complaint Webpage or contact us at Ask.DFPI@dfpi.ca.gov or toll-free at (866) 275-2677.