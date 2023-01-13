January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

As part of National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health encourages women to schedule their Pap test or talk with their health care provider about being screened. WVBCCSP helps low income, uninsured, or underinsured women receive free or low-cost Pap tests.

“No woman should die of cervical cancer,” said Charlene Hickman, Program Manager for WVBCCSP. “Pap tests can detect changes in the cervix before cancer develops, as well as detect cancer in its earliest stages when more treatment options are available. Cervical cancer is nearly 100% curable when found early.”