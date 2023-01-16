The Bridgestone Winter Driving School offers winter driving courses from entry level to high performance
The Bridgestone Winter Driving School provides winter safety and performance driving classes for civilians, law enforcement, and pro race drivers.
Driving well is a combination of applying both science and art to control your vehicle. Understanding the science and then applying the correct input with your own interpretation is key to control.”STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bridgestone Winter Driving School (BWDS) is the USA’s first, foremost, and only purpose-built school for teaching safe winter driving techniques.
Since 1983, the Bridgestone Winter Driving School has been providing leading-edge winter safety and performance training for civilians, law enforcement personnel, pro race drivers and fire/safety/rescue crews from North America and beyond. Using purpose-built, terrain-based ice and snow tracks, and specially prepared vehicles, the Bridgestone Winter Driving School prepares drivers of all ability and experience levels for all winter driving challenges.
For the upcoming 2022/23 season the BWDS is teaming up with Toyota and Bridgestone. New Toyota vehicles including 4Runners, Highlanders, Corollas, and All Wheel Drive Camrys will be used in classes. All the vehicles are equipped with industry leading Bridgestone Blizzak WS-90 and DM-V2 winter tires to teach the fundamentals of safe winter driving.
Two distinctly unique training programs focusing on safety and performance are offered. The Safety Classes, comprised of First Gear and Second Gear courses, focus on helping the everyday driver achieve competence and confidence when driving in the most challenging conditions. The typical participant in one-day safety courses is a member of a corporate group training session or an individual seeking to improve their everyday driving skills.
Performance Classes include Third Gear, Fourth Gear and Fifth Gear- The Fastest Ride on Ice. They offer the highest level of driver training available, introducing World Rally Racing techniques to tame the toughest driving challenges. Typical participants in the Performance Classes include driving enthusiasts, law enforcement groups, military specialists, stunt drivers, automotive test engineers, aspiring and current professional racers and personal protection professionals.
Learning under the most challenging conditions helps people become better drivers in every situation. That’s why everyone – not just people who race – can benefit from the Bridgestone Winter Driving School’s exciting performance classes.
“Driving well is a combination of applying both science and art to control your vehicle. Understanding the science and then applying the correct input with your own artistic interpretation is the key to optimum control in every condition. Learning on the most challenging surface available, ice, provides almost instant reward for good technique and instant penalty for poor performance. Add in quality coaching and the result is a great way to improve your driving as quickly as possible for any surface,” said Bridgestone Winter Driving School Director, Mark Cox. He continued, “The best athletes in the world have coaches, even Michael Jordan had a coach.”
The school’s 77-acre facility is purpose-built (not a lake or parking lot) and includes three state-of-the- art ice and snow-covered tracks. Each track is uniquely designed to create a combination of the most challenging winter driving conditions possible. All tracks are ultra slippery, coated with more than 250,000 gallons of reclaimed water and feature banked and off-camber corners with numerous elevation changes.
The Bridgestone Winter Driving School has been teaching safe driving techniques in real winter driving conditions on purpose built ice tracks in Steamboat Springs, CO since 1983. Students, young and old, achieve competence and confidence using the latest products from sponsors Bridgestone and Toyota. Front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive Toyota vehicles equipped with Bridgestone’s revolutionary Blizzak tires are standard equipment in the school’s safety and performance programs. The Bridgestone Winter Driving School operates 7 days a week from mid to late December to early March.
