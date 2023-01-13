Wildlife Photo Gallery, Snowshoe Hare, and Handcrafted Tip Up Legend Roland Patry in the Latest Issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal

CONTACT:

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211

January 13, 2023

CONCORD, NH – With a new year officially here, the January/February issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal introduces readers and ice anglers to the fine craftsmanship of Roland Patry who has been creating handmade tip ups for over 50 years. Born from necessity, Patry’s artful and functional creations are coveted throughout America’s ice fishing community and by collectors.

Readers will also be captivated by the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal’s third annual photo gallery, which showcases the state’s wildlife all through the seasons. A subscriber favorite, this striking collection of images submitted by our contributing photographers is the perfect way to share their talents and the beauty of the Granite State’s wild resources. This year’s assortment of pictures incorporate the artistic interpretation of atmosphere and light, color, and action by our photographers.

In our regular columns, “On the Nature Trail” author Lindsay Webb revisits her old friend the snowshoe hare, which was once a focus of an academic research project. What’s Wild explores outdoor opportunities residents and visitors can enjoy at their local municipal parks, and our popular Warden’s Watch column recounts the adventures of Conservation Officers in the field.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year — that’s 40% off the cover price — or $20 for two years. Annual subscription rates will increase this spring, so order or renew your New Hampshire Wildlife Journal today!

Don’t miss an issue—get subscription information at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.