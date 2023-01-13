SNAP Brands Ventures Ltd. Signs MOU to Fully Acquire US Company Specializing in Breath Biomarker Analysis Technology

SNAP Brands Ventures Inc.

Breath biomarker analysis technology known for its success in helping pregnant women quit tobacco, improve birth outcomes and reduce second and thirdhand smoke.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAP Brands Ventures Inc. ("SNAP") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to fully acquire a well-established USA headquartered company specializing in breath biomarker analysis technology, known for its success in helping pregnant women quit tobacco, improve birth outcomes and reduce second and thirdhand smoke.

SNAP intends to utilize this company’s evidence-based biomarker analysis technology to assist in the research and development of SNAP’s ÜRBIOCODE platform. Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the parties have agreed to a 70-day due diligence period and will proceed with the good faith negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement that will set out all the terms of the Proposed Transaction.

SNAP's Telehealth application uses audio signal processing and machine learning to analyze 30-second audio clips of a user's voice to quickly, and accurately, identify known and unknown health issues such as low vitamin deficiency, inflammation, poor cardiovascular and/or cognitive health. SNAP then correlates these Biomarkers (known as ÜRBIOCODE) to products or services, such as their line of premium personalized health and wellness products known as ÜRSTAX.

The company that SNAP intends to purchase will add breath analysis biomarker technology into their existing voice based analysis technology, furthering their ability to provide personalized product and / or therapeutic recommendations that can help the user improve their overall health and empower positive behavioural changes.

Dino Minichiello, CEO of Snap Brands: "We are excited to enter into this potential partnership with an organization that has proven, through its evidence-based program, that it can reduce the burden of tobacco on the pregnant and postpartum population. We strongly feel that that this partnership will enable SNAP to continue to provide innovative technology that’s personal so you can live your best life. Providing you with products that work and experiences you can trust."

About SNAP Brands Ventures Ltd. Vancouver B.C. Canada

Snap Brands is developing a first of its kind direct-to-consumer (D2C) Telehealth Service. Snap is leveraging audio biomarkers to match and recommend health products to improve your overall wellness and quality of life. Snap Brands also researches, develops, and brings to market the best of the best health supplements under the ÜRSTAX brand, which is their in-house portfolio of products. ÜRSTAX is proudly produced in North America, shipping to customers in Canada and the United States.

The Company has entered into an agreement to merge with a reporting issuer in a reverse takeover transaction (RTO) and contemporaneously intends to apply for listing on a Canadian stock exchange. The reporting issuer is completing a corporate reorganization to accommodate the merger following which, if completed, Snap Brands will become a public reporting issuer. Further details of corporate changes to become a public issuer will be announced as they occur.