Celebrus CX Vault Now Available Across Platforms

Celebrus CX Vault adds mobile application. Celebrus CX Vault allows customers to keep their information private and deliver relevant messages in real-time.

We have furthered our patent-pending capability into mobile apps. Now, brands have an option for providing relevant experiences across all devices without capturing data or setting any identifiers.”
— Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, the parent company of Celebrus

CARY, N.C., U.S., January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Celebrus released an upgrade to the world’s first no-party data technology. Celebrus CX Vault is now available across platforms, with the addition of mobile application. Brands that deploy CX Vault allow customers to keep their information private and deliver relevant messages that customers expect in real-time.   

Celebrus CX Vault for websites was released in August of 2022, and the market responded with enthusiasm to the industry-changing innovation. Industry analysts have also taken an interest in CX Vault, the world’s first no-party data technology.  

“The number of consumers around the globe opting out of tracking continues to increase. Initially released for web and mobile web, we have furthered our patent-pending capability into mobile apps. Now, brands have an option for providing relevant experiences across all devices without capturing data or setting any identifiers,” says Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, the parent company of Celebrus.

Celebrus CX Vault solves a challenge both consumers and businesses face in trying to find common ground in their expectations. Celebrus CX Vault recognizes the context of a browsing session in real- time by applying machine learning to further determine and interpret user interest. It is an ethical innovation that meets privacy regulations and respects consumers who opt-out of tracking. This solution is a win-win for businesses and consumers.  

The definition of no-party data is anonymous data that is captured and contextualized without the use of any cookies or data sharing.  It allows users to remain completely anonymous. Celebrus’ patent-pending no-party data solution is unlike anything on the market. The user stays anonymous throughout an entire session and no information is ever shared or sent to a server.  

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

