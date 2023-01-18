Youth Esports Lands in Central Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- XP League, the premier youth esports organization that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports, is launching in Central Florida this spring. Competing in titles like Rocket League, Minecraft, and Fortnite, XP League provides an innovative structure that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, fun, and encouraging initiative led by a certified coach.
Esports is competitive video gaming. Kids play many of the same video games they do at home, but at XP League they play alongside friends and teammates, working together to achieve victory. Esports teaches kids how to work as a team and find success in an environment that requires teamwork, strategy, sportsmanship, and communication. In addition to helping develop these proficiencies, esports also helps develop STEM skills, which recently earned XP League the STEM.org Accredited Educational Program designation.
Sari Kitelyn, owner of Greater Orlando XP League, has been a prominent voice in the esports industry for nearly a decade. A prominent force leading Full Sail University’s esports initiatives, she is also a leader in multiple organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Kitelyn is also one of the founders of Esports & Coffee, an online community created by women in the gaming space who are actively dedicated to providing a platform for marginalized voices within gaming and esports. Calling Orlando home for nearly 25 years, she also serves on the Greater Orlando Sports Commission’s Esports Taskforce and is a member of the Orlando WISE Chapter (Women in Sports and Events).
“I’ve spent the last decade working alongside community leaders in Central Florida to help establish Orlando as an epicenter for the growing esports industry,” Kitelyn says. “XP League provides that key opportunity to prepare Central Florida’s youth for the world of competitive gaming. As the mom of a nine-year-old gamer, I see first-hand the value that organized competition can provide.”
Jacob Kaplan will serve as the co-owner of the Greater Orlando XP League, leveraging his tremendous relationships from the esports industry to continue to build the gaming community in Orlando.
“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of Orlando’s small business community over the past several years,” says Kaplan. “Combining my passion for esports with my love for this city is a dream come true. When I first saw what XP League provides to the youth gaming community, I knew we needed this here at home in Orlando.”
Greater Orlando BOOM, Greater Orlando’s XP League Franchise, secured one of the top competitive talents in the area to lead the team into competition. Nacip “Phoenix” Fayad Martinez has been gaming since he was four years old and successfully parlayed his early gaming career into a college scholarship for esports. Winning multiple tournaments as both a coach and a player, Martinez brings his gameplay knowledge, leadership experience, and love for youth esports together to serve as the League Commissioner for Greater Orlando BOOM.
“I wish XP League was around when I was a kid,” says Martinez. “I am honored to have been one of the first to receive a college scholarship for esports, and I look forward to helping other young gamers find the same path.”
Greater Orlando BOOM is actively recruiting for its first competitive season, which kicks off May 27, 2023. Greater Orlando BOOM will begin as a mobile operation—complete with a fully executable competitive gaming setup—and is exploring prime locations for a brick-and-mortar headquarters. For more information and to sign up, please visit the Greater Orlando XP League website and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to join the community.
For media inquiries, please contact Sari Kitelyn, Owner, skitelyn@xpleague.gg
About XP League
XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada. To find a league near you, visit www.xpleague.com.
About XP League
