Dias expands leading geophysical technologies with purchase of Discovery Int'l Geophysics

We are excited to provide better service to our clients in the search of metals and minerals that are in such great demand for the energy transition.”
— Jonathan Rudd
SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dias Geophysical Limited and Discovery International Geophysics Inc. announced today that Dias is acquiring Discovery.

This acquisition is a very positive change for the two companies, employees, and clients, providing a broader offering of leading technologies.

Dias, headquartered in Saskatchewan, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Chile and Mexico, offers ground and airborne geophysical survey services to the mineral exploration, energy, engineering and environmental markets around the world.

Dias has developed and deploys several unique technologies, including DIAS32 (ground 3D DCIP), QMAGT (airborne full tensor gradient mag), QAMT (passive airborne EM), and DIASMT (MT, CSAMT).

Discovery, founded in 1996 by Dennis Woods and Brent Robertson, has a long history of innovation, including early use of HT and LT SQUID EM systems in partnership with IPHT & Supracon AG of Germany, the HeliSAM system in partnership with GAP Geophysics of Australia, and their patented HeliWinder system. Discovery also provides borehole EM services.

"We are extremely pleased to hand over the reins of the company we started 26 years ago - an extremely capable group of geoscience and mineral exploration professionals at Discovery, to new leadership at Dias. Dias continues to focus on geophysical innovation and is taking this to a higher level of technological excellence." says Dennis Woods, former President of Discovery, and Director of Dias.

Dias and Discovery are two very compatible companies with a long history of collaboration, friendship, and shared values of transparency and integrity.

"We are very excited about the opportunity that we have as a larger and more comprehensive geophysical survey company to provide better service to our clients in the search of those metals and minerals that are in such great demand for the energy transition," says Jonathan Rudd, President of Dias.

About Dias Geophysical Limited
Dias is an industry leading geophysical survey company with patented and unique ground and airborne technologies that product robust data for mineral exploration. Dias has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico and Chile, with head office in Saskatoon. Dias has carried out commercial surveys all over the world.

Jonathan Rudd
DIAS Geophysical/Airborne
Distribution channels: Mining Industry, Technology


