DOJ, OPI Announce National Missing Children’s Poster Contest">DOJ, OPI Announce National Missing Children’s Poster Contest HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) announced today that submissions are …

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) announced today that submissions are open for the National Missing Children’s Poster Contest. Montana fifth graders can submit their art in the theme of “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” to help raise awareness of the issue of missing children and have a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.

A winning Montana poster will be selected, and the artist will receive a $100 cash prize and get to celebrate with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. The winning poster will then be submitted to the national contest. The national poster contest winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, will be awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

“One missing child in Montana is one too many. That’s why the Department of Justice remains committed to bringing missing kids home and putting their predators behind bars,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Every Montana fifth grader who participates helps us bring awareness to this important issue.”

“Our children are the future of our great state,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “Every child we can reunite with family is a blessing for Montana. The partnership between my office, the Montana Department of Justice, and our 5th-grade classrooms helps bring much-needed recognition to Montana’s missing children.”

Student artwork must meet the following criteria to be considered and will be judged on originality, creativity, use of color and materials, and reflection of contest theme.

Artwork that is original and handcrafted

8 ½ x 14 inches in size

Include the words “Bringing Our Missing Children Home”

Posters with digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be accepted.

A written poster contest student application form must be submitted along with each poster. The application will be judged on the level of understanding of the subject, clarity, and grammar appropriate for the fifth grade. Application and consent forms are available here.

Montana has participated in the annual national “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” poster contest since 2009.

Since 2003, DOJ has issued 54 AMBER Alerts that have helped locate 76 children, four who were deceased. To see a list of the persons currently missing in Montana and to get more information on Montana’s AMBER Alert and Missing Persons programs, visit https://dojmt.gov/missing-persons/.

Posters and student application forms must be received by February 27, 2023. Send them to:

Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Clearinghouse

2225 11th Avenue

PO Box 201406

Helena, MT 59620