Lots of Buzz for New, Next-Generation, All-Natural Beauty Brand for Men

Hault is a skincare line that makes it easy and relaxing for men to take care of themselvesSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hault is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-natural beauty and grooming brand for men. The next-generation wellness line protects men’s skin from stress and pollution with ingredients shaped by the desert.
According to the founder of Hault, Brian Diethorn, “When I hit my 40s, I struggled to find a men’s skincare line focusing on evidence-based, anti-aging ingredients, such as retinol, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. I had to pull these ingredients from women’s skincare lines – but their skin is different. Nature has all the answers. So, I decided to launch a skincare line specifically for men so they can also benefit from high-performance active ingredients. Hault is unique and effective because it harnesses the healing power of the desert.”
The Hault Desert Collection contains proprietary anti-aging Phyto-actives, such as its signature prickly pear cactus with antioxidant properties that halt premature aging. Skin is protected from stress and pollution with the power of desert ingredients. Nutrients are captured from desert plants rich in antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatories. The exclusive brand combinations will take care of a man’s skin needs now and in the future.
Stress often shows up on someone’s skin if the body cannot fight harmful free radicals that are released when there is so much going on.
Added Diethorn, “The spirituality of the desert transports men to a place of healing where skincare is self-care. This is where you take a moment of reset for yourself after a busy day. A good skincare routine helps you look your best and gives men a chance to slow down. Focus on relaxing and take care of yourself. When you calm your mind, it will benefit your skin.”
Hault continues to innovate in the category of men’s skincare with evidence-based ingredients. It is constantly developing new products to be added to its line.
