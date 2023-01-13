Dr. Christine Kozachuk Announces Cherish Her as Theme for International Every Girl Wins Day 2023
Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder Every Girl Wins Institute
Dr. Christine Kozachuk announces Cherish her as theme for International Every Girl Wins day to celebrate the unique & special qualities of every girl on earth.SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk announces Cherish her as theme for International Every Girl Wins day 2023 to celebrate the unique and special qualities of every girl on earth.
Dr. Kozachuk states that Cherish Her Right to education, work, and safety is still an issue worldwide. On March 13, 2023, we will take a stand to ensure that Her Rights are Cherished. By cherishing her right to an education, we can help ensure that all girls have access to quality education without fear of discrimination or harassment. The right to education is one of the most fundamental human rights, yet it is denied to millions of girls every year due to gender discrimination. Girls are often kept out of school due to cultural or religious beliefs or because their families cannot afford school fees or uniforms.
Women around the world still face discrimination when it comes to the workplace. In some countries, women are not allowed certain jobs based on gender - such as positions in law enforcement or military service - while in other countries, they may be paid less than men for doing the same job. By cherishing her right to work and equal pay, we can help ensure that women are treated fairly and given equal opportunities in the workplace.
Unfortunately, violence against women remains a major issue in many parts of the world. From domestic violence and sexual assault to acid attacks and “honor killings,” women around the globe suffer from abuse every day. By cherishing her right to safety, we can help create a more equitable society where all women feel safe and secure, regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status.
Cherishing her rights is an important step towards creating a more equitable world for everyone – men and women alike. It is our responsibility as citizens of this planet to recognize these fundamental human rights and do our part in protecting them for future generations. By doing this, we will ensure that all people are treated with respect and dignity, no matter what their gender may be. Together we can make a difference!
Dr. Alex Jones
Kuotukwa Royal International Media
