Bay Area Author and Arts Leader Debbie Chinn to Speak at Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on January 31st

Chinn tells the story of her great-grandmother (born c.1850) who, as a young child, was discovered in a church lying next to her deceased mother. A Southern Baptist missionary rescued and adopted her, naming her Mary Hartwell (2nd Row, 2nd from right).

