Princess Craft RV Announces New Dealership Location in Houston
Princess Craft RV opens a new recreational vehicle dealership location in Houston. Known for supporting the RV community, the dealership is ready for business.
We’re over-the-moon excited to finally have a location that’s close to our many Houston RVing and camping friends! We’re here and we’re ready to help people travel, adventure, and explore!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Craft RV, a nationally recognized dealership in Round Rock, Texas, has expanded to a second dealership location in Houston. As a premier dealer for travel trailers, truck campers and lightweight towables, Princess Craft is known for exceptional customer service and community support with 3 free rallies, the RV Small Talk Podcast and outright enthusiasm for the RV lifestyle that has earned them many Top 50 Dealership awards! Princess Craft brings more than 25 years of experience in RV sales, service, and parts with them to Houston to better serve their growing community.
The Houston location features established brands from RV manufacturers like Lance Camper, Aliner, Coachmen Clipper, Dutchmen Kodiak, Intech RV, Riverside Retro, Palomino Backpacker, and others.
The new Houston location, 8464 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77017, offers sales of new and used RVs, a knowledgeable RV parts department, an RV service center, RV financing, and an RV rental fleet.
“We’re over-the-moon excited to finally have a location that’s close to our many Houston RVing and camping friends! It’s a dream come true, and a long time in the making, but we’re here and we’re ready to help people travel, adventure, and explore!” – PJ Buerger, owner of Princess Craft RV.
For more information about the new Princess Craft RV Houston location, please contact Sue Ann Smith, general manager, at 1 (832) 549-9000. The address for the business is 8464 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77017.
About Princess Craft RV
Princess Craft RV is an award-winning RV business that has proven itself as a destination for unique products and experiences in the RV market. As a top dealership of teardrop trailers, truck campers, and unique, hard-to-find RV products, Princess Craft is now regarded as a leader in sales, service, and product expertise. Being an adopter of modern digital marketing and communication tools, Princess Craft is also a premier online destination for consumer and product education for the RV market. Princess Craft is dedicated to supporting the travel and recreational goals of the RV community.
