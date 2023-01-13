Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,911 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Joins as Cosponsor of Legislation to Expand Transfer of Liquor Licenses

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo will join as co-sponsor of the legislation introduced by Senator Troy Singleton to establish procedures for the transfer of plenary retail consumption licenses that authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption for use as part of an economic redevelopment plan.

 

“I applaud the Governor for starting the conversation on liquor license reforms but we should not start by adding more licenses,” said Senator Sarlo. “We have to be sensitive to the fact that adding new licenses will devalue existing ones. We should start by requiring the activation of the 1,000-plus existing, inactive and pocket licenses to be used to create economic development.”

 

Under the bill, a municipality that is eligible to issue an additional retail consumption license would be authorized to offer the license at public sale to the highest bidding municipality in the state. The funds received from the sale would be transferred to the municipal treasurer for the general use of the host municipality. A license that is not actively used within two years of issuance date would expire.

 

“We should also consider a provision that will permit the Economic Development Authority to allow for the use of low-interest loans for small family businesses that will invest in licenses in downtown urban areas,” said Senator Sarlo.

 

The legislation also allows a receiving municipality that has reached the license limitation established under current law to issue a request for proposal to acquire an inactive license from any license holder in the state. The sending municipality may approve the application by resolution. The bill would require the receiving municipality to issue the license for use in connection with an economic redevelopment plan.

 

The legislation also requires the sending and receiving municipalities to adopt identical resolutions authorizing the transfer of the license. The resolutions would establish the license transfer fee agreed upon by both municipal governing bodies.

 

You just read:

Sarlo Joins as Cosponsor of Legislation to Expand Transfer of Liquor Licenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.