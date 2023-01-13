New Hampshire Medical Supply Opens Temple Hills, MD Location to Service PG County, Ward 7 and Ward 8 Residents
Patients and prescribers now have the convenience of purchasing necessary medical supplies in Prince George’s CountyWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire Medical Supply, a leading U.S. medical supply store, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location at 3112 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Maryland. The store is strategically placed to service the Prince George’s County population and support patients in Wards 7 and 8 of the District of
Columbia.
The medical supply business in the heart of Washington, D.C. has had a strong reputation for supporting local patients with medical supply needs since 1962. Its original location is at 5001 New Hampshire Ave. NW.
New Hampshire Medical Supply is expanding in order to reach a larger customer base in the surrounding D.C. neighborhoods. The new location will make it easier for people in Wards 7 and 8 to get their medical supplies, as it is about a quarter mile from the D.C. border.
“For over 60 years, New Hampshire Medical Supply has been a pillar for the local D.C. metro community,” said a company spokesperson. “We stock, deliver, set up and insurance bill a large variety of medical supplies and durable medical equipment, including adult incontinence, bathroom safety and mobility equipment; mastectomy and breast pumps, compression stockings; urology and woundcare; WIC formulas and ostomy supplies – we service all. Our day starts and ends with one mission: to restore your lifestyle. We are pleased to increase our footprint with the second store in Temple Hills.”
“Although we have been delivering in the D.C. metro area for decades, there are times where a patient needs to come to the store. We started realizing that, in some cases, our Ward 7 and Ward 8 patients had to travel an hour to get to us, using the metro system. We also realized there aren’t too many full-service medical supply stores focused on Ward 7 and Ward 8. This was the time when we decided to take an action,” said company president Saleem Shah.
The spokesperson continued, “We proudly deliver best-in-class medical supplies and equipment directly to your front door, as we have been working with local referral sources for over 60 years now. We hold expertise in processing the claims via all major insurance carriers. We invite you to peruse our online catalog, reach out with any questions you may have and visit our stores to discover first-hand why New Hampshire Medical Supply is the most trusted name for durable medical equipment and medical supplies.”
A family owned and operated business, New Hampshire Medical Supply plans to launch two more locations in the D.C. metro area later this year. It is always happy to deliver medical supplies from Northern Virginia to Baltimore, and invites customers to visit its two stores for a fun shopping experience.
