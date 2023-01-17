Berkshire Hathaway Introduces New Luxury Homes Now Available in Takoma Park, Maryland
Luxury living in Takoma Park: custom-built homes with modern amenities and energy efficiency at affordable pricing.
Experience luxury living at competitive prices in a charming community with our custom-built homes in Takoma Park, modern amenities and energy-efficient features.”TAKOMA PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is excited to announce the launch of a new single-family home development in Takoma Park (CLICK HERE), Maryland. These custom-built homes are priced from $1,250,000 and are the only new home development in the area.
Marc Cormier of Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty is exclusively handling the sale of these luxurious homes. Those interested in scheduling a showing or discussing custom-built options can contact Marc at (301) 660-6727 extension 700.
Located just minutes from downtown Takoma Park, these homes offer the perfect blend of modern amenities and small-town charm. With spacious floor plans and high-end finishes, these homes offer a truly special and rare opportunity to live in Takoma Park.
Each home features four to five bedrooms, 3plus bathrooms, a car garage, and ample storage space. The open-concept floor plans are perfect for entertaining, with large living and dining areas and gourmet kitchens featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
The outdoor spaces are just as impressive, with large front porches and rear decks perfect for outdoor entertaining. The homes are situated on large, landscaped lots, providing plenty of room for outdoor activities and relaxation.
In addition to the luxurious finishes and features, these homes are also energy efficient, with high-performance windows and insulation to help reduce energy costs.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a brand-new, custom-built home in the highly sought-after community of Takoma Park. Contact Marc Cormier at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty today to schedule a showing or discuss custom-built options.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (www.WeFind.Property) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact:
www.WeFind.Property
301 660-6727 X 700
Cormier64@gmail.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
+1 301-660-6272
