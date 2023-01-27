Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Mechanic or Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma To Call The Gori Law Firm For A No Obligation Explanation of How To Get Top Compensation-It Might Be Millions

The Gori Law Firm

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas and he was-is a mechanic, plumber, electrician, welder, machinist or any type of skilled trades worker-please zero in on financial compensation and call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

"The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm; they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in financial compensation for their clients and they will go the extra mile for their clients to ensure the best possible compensation results. The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm also have decades worth of experience assisting mechanics and skilled trades workers in Texas and nationwide with mesothelioma compensation as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

Types of skilled trades workers The Gori Law Firm has assisted with a superior mesothelioma compensation result:

* Mechanic

* Machinist

* Plumber

* Pipefitter

* Electrician

* Boiler Technician

* Welder

* Carpenter

* Insulator

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy-producing states and mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma