AEROSPACE VENDORS’ WEBSITE OFFERS ROBUST INDUSTRY CONNECTIONS
Aerospace Vendors Logo
The new website offers more than an aerospace manufacturing directory to the industry.SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace Vendors is a new online tool at http://www.aerospacevendors.com. Top Drawer Media and publishing executive Dean Cameron of Spokane, Washington, owns and manages the website. Cameron publishes Northwest Aerospace News Magazine, Art Chowder Magazine, Everyday Northwest (PBS) television program, Let’s Go Aerospace, and other media-related assets, and services.
Cameron sees a strong international need for aerospace suppliers, OEMs (aerospace original equipment manufacturers), aerospace service providers, and others in commercial aerospace, space, and drone industries to connect to do business.
He said, “When a company is looking for a specific capability or process that you produce, featured listings will put you at the top of the search results. It is less expensive than Google keyword searches. The company will be found in industry-specific listings; not so with direct Google searches.”
While there is a free listing option, featured listings include:
• Affordable pricing at $295 per year
• 25 keywords to identify your business
• Two major business categories
• Up to five (5) videos and 10 product photographs into your profile
• Add documents to your page (AS9100 certification, for example)
• Add all contact information, social media links, and website addresses
Cameron mentioned that this is an opportunity for aerospace manufacturers to utilize an efficient tool to share their complete company information in a one-click method. Therefore, updating their page content with new products, certifications, and services must be effortless. With Aerospace Vendors, the model is that it is easy to update your page and be found by prospects.
“To my knowledge, it is the only marketing tool that includes all relevant corporate information in a client-managed format. It allows them to share a unique URL with potential clients and the greater industry. Aerospace Vendors is a dynamic marketing tool,” Cameron said.
About Top Drawer Media
Dean Cameron, publisher, and owner of Top Drawer Media has a long career history in the aerospace industry. He is enthusiastic about supporting and promoting regional aerospace manufacturers in the Pacific Northwest. He also has a passion for art, advertising, video production, and elevating careers in aerospace. Cameron would like to see youth exploring careers in aerospace starting as early as middle school. He supports career exploration and technical education, hands-on training, and many regional trade groups. Interviews can be coordinated through Jennifer Ferrero, media contact. He can be reached at 509-995-9958 or dean@topdrawermedia.com.
Dean Cameron
Top Drawer Media
+1 509-995-9958
Introduction to Aerospace Vendors