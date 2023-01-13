Submit Release
Patent Granted for the RamTac™ Technology.

Rampart Products’ HPHT Hermetic Rotary Fit Connector

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 1st of, 2022, Rampart Products was granted by the US Patent and Trademark office a new patent, No. 11,489,278, strengthening protection for the superior RamTac™ contact system used within the Rotary Fit Connectors.

RamTac™ is superior in shock and vibration resistance, proven by extensive lab testing by Halliburton and Baker Hughes and by independent tests performed by DynaQual Labs.

RamTac™ has been available for nearly three years. Along with RamTac™, Rampart has perfected the Rotary Fit Connector system by developing molded male connectors instead of the weak assembled connectors offered by competitors, eliminating solder joints in the female connectors, thus preventing shock and vibration failures in the harshest circumstances.

"Just like the ‘278 patent and RamTac™, the industry can expect more high-technology products from Rampart. The patent process is long and expensive, with this one pending since 2019 when it was first revealed at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston. And today, Rampart is proud to announce RamTac™ finally made it, making it the second patent this great team has been issued with at least two more to follow." - Ed Beshoory, Rampart Products' President.

About Rampart Products
Rampart is a maker of HPHT injection molded ruggedized electrical interconnects; that manufactures every connector thinking about its customers' specific requirements. RamTac™ was made thinking about the oil and gas industry's extreme conditions and unique environments. Read more about our product development and innovation at https://rampartproducts.com/innovation/.

Alexandra Anderson
Rampart Products
+1 832-610-8850
alexandra@rampartproducts.com
