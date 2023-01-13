Submit Release
Senator Jay Costa, Rep. La’Tasha Mayes Announces Over $480,000 for Conservation Projects in Senate District 43 

Pittsburgh, PA – January 12, 2023 – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today that two projects in the 43rd Senatorial District were awarded $480,736 through DEP’s Growing Greener Plus Program. Across PA, these projects work to protect waterways and watersheds, as well as reclaim abandoned mine sights and plug abandoned oil and gas wells.  

“It’s the right of every Pennsylvanian to have clean air to breathe, pure water to drink, and beautiful natural spaces to enjoy,” said Senator Jay Costa. “I am very excited for these award winners, and am grateful for their work in protecting our environment.”  

Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address critical environmental concerns. Per DEP, “Growing Greener grants can be accessible to watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations.” Grant recipients have a maximum of three years to see their projects to completion.   

“Environmental justice is a racial justice issue, and my community deserves this long overdue investment in climate justice,” said Representative Mayes. “This funding will help ensure that every member of my district can enjoy our natural resources for generations to come.”  

In SD-43, the awardees include the following:  

Nine Mile Run Watershed Association dba Upstream Pittsburgh: Rosedale Runoff Reduction Project Dornbush Street GSI Construction – $230,736 

Bridgeway Capital: Ecologically Sustainable Renovation of the Parking Lot at 7800 Susquehanna Street – $250,000 

More information on the Growing Greener Plus is accessible on DEP’s webpage, https://www.dep.pa.gov/Citizens/GrantsLoansRebates/Growing-Greener/Pages/default.aspx  

### 

