Umbrella Financial unveils VTax app ecosystem for individuals and tax firms, offering a range of benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- The application enables people to receive the maximum refund possible while also bringing more revenue for tax preparatory businesses.
Due to skyrocketing inflation, many individuals and businesses need cash injections, such as those through the maximum tax refund possible, to help keep them afloat. However, they soon go through a frustrating process during the tax season when they pay hefty fees for complicated tax software that makes them sit for late hours and still need help to secure the maximum refund. This is where the on-demand mobile tax preparation service, VTax app from Umbrella Financial, is trying to help. It streamlines the tax filing process by merging the convenience of do-it-yourself document submissions from the app with the backend operations handled by a team of VTax tax professionals that ensure a maximum refund or return of the tax preparation fees completely.
The VTax team consists of enrolled agents, credentialed tax preparers, and experienced CPAs that go the extra mile to deliver a world-class tax preparatory experience. The team diligently reviews returns to ensure there aren’t any missing credits, deductions, or errors, so the chances of a full-blown audit are reduced dramatically. This ensures 100% accuracy and enables individuals and small businesses to access their refunds quicker, helping improve their financial sustainability. The application even offers clients the option to get the VTax filing fees deducted directly from their federal tax refund. Moreover, to improve communication, they can talk to the professional tax preparer at all times via the built-in private messaging, video conferencing, and phone facility.
The platform is also perfect for entrepreneurs looking to venture into the tax preparation business for the first time, even if they don’t have capital upfront. All they have to do is plug into the easy-to-use mobile business platform, where they will be handling the front-end operations of the firm. In contrast, the expert team of tax professionals at VTax will handle the back operations for them, including the complete filing process and continued customer support. Moreover, they also help such businesses offer personalized marketing resources so they can start getting more clients. This enables them to earn a decent amount while also enabling clients to save from the synergies on offer from the app.
Darius Allen, Chairman of the Board, says, “During this tough economy, we take pride in being a fin-tech company that is helping people from all walks of life access rich financial resources, education, and tools to manage, save, and earn more. Our company is going head to head with tech giants Intuit and H&R Block just in time for tax season to offer more benefits to everyone in the tax ecosystem. At VTax, we believe that’s it about time people start doing your taxes differently. Using the app, anyone can get done with their taxes from the comfort of their homes.”
Besides a tax preparation platform, Umbrella Financial offers a comprehensive range of financial products, including a complete account suite of financial budgeting and loan and banking opportunities.
People interested in getting done with their taxes can download the app today, or those that want to start their mobile tax business in 60 seconds or less can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.
Website: https://umbrellafinancial.com/
Kevin Murphy
