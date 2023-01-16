upSWOT and Mastercard are partnering on open banking data analytics to deliver embedded finance and underwriting tools
Latest integration enables leading banks to deliver actionable insights to their SMB clients and improve their access to capital.
SMBs have long been accepted as the engines of economic growth and development but at times are underserved. We believe that fintech innovation can dramatically reshape the success of SMBs”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When small business owners permission secure access to their financial data via open banking, it opens the door to an expanding set of financial experiences designed to help them better understand and manage their money. One prime example is expanding access to specialized lending products. Another is better financial insights across their business.
— Dmitry Norenko, upSWOT CEO
Bringing this to life is the Mastercard-upSWOT partnership. The partnership will extend the upSWOT platform by adding enhanced data and insights for small businesses, enabled by the Mastercard open banking platform, with services delivered by its subsidiary, Finicity. Adding open banking capabilities to upSWOT’s platform empowers small business customers to connect owner-permissioned financial data to 200 API-enabled apps including popular accounting, ERP, payroll, e-commerce, CRM, marketing, and POS business applications. The results are an expanded set of services that small businesses have access to, as well as richer insights to make better business decisions. upSWOT and Mastercard will promote the joint solution to their customers and the US banks in particular. Through this partnership, the companies will be able to offer SMBs a more seamless and efficient way of managing their business by leveraging the strength of both companies.
“𝘚𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘥. 𝘞𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘔𝘉𝘴,” 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘱𝘚𝘞𝘖𝘛 𝘊𝘌𝘖 𝘋𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘬𝘰. “𝘉𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘣𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘯𝘴.”
Delivered by this partnership, the combined solution will help financial institutions clients drive better outcomes in lending and business management for their SMB customers through the delivery of timely actionable insights such as cash flow forecasts and relevant financing offers at the right time in an SMB customer journey. The new features include:
𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭: enables businesses to share data with credit bureau(s), which then boost their credit score as appropriate. Current market offerings are designed to only increase a credit score, not cause a decrease.
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: analyzes multiple app data streams to generate specific actions the business can take to improve their operations and profitability. Businesses will also get access to associated real-time analytics.
𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬: gives businesses the ability to see their expected cash inflows with sensitivity analysis and modeling to help them understand the impact of future financial changes.
𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: auto-posts and categorizes business transactions from their bank to their accounting app.
𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: gives businesses access to all their banking accounts at other financial institutions, aggregating all of the business’s invoices, bills, and subscriptions providing notifications of upcoming amounts due.
𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: gives businesses a valuation and estimate of market value. Results can also be compared with those of public companies.
𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: allows businesses to access credit products tailored to their current needs.
𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: connects to POS and ecommerce apps and provides sales analytics and insights.
“𝘖𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘶𝘦𝘭 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴,” 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘯𝘥𝘺 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘯, 𝘌𝘝𝘗, 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘖𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘉𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘥. “ 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘶𝘱𝘚𝘞𝘖𝘛 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺.”
About upSWOT
upSWOT is a white-label embedded finance and business management platform designed to make any financial institution the go-to source for small business health information and advice. The upSWOT tools are designed to enhance a bank’s online and mobile banking with actionable insights, cashflow forecasts, business valuation, cash management, and credit score boost features powered by data from 200+ SaaS applications commonly used by owners to run small businesses.
upSWOT tech is used by 100+ banks and fintechs like Standard Chartered, Mastercard, OnDeck, FSNB, Moven, Republic Bank, Old Missouri Bank, Sunwest Bank, LCF and dozens of others in multiple geographies helping them in enhancing their relationships with business customers they serve.
