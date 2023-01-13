Nik Taritas Joins Dunmore as Vice President of Business Development

Nik Taritas Joins Dunmore as VP of Business Development

Nik Taritas has been appointed as VP of Business Development at Dunmore, where his passion for strategy and leadership will contribute to the company's growth .

BRISTOL, PA, US, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, announced today that Nik Taritas has been chosen as the new Vice President of Business Development. With 20 years of experience in the plastics industry, Taritas is poised to lead Dunmore to future growth.

Most recently, Taritas was Vice President of Business Development at SEKISUI KYDEX, LLC – a subsidiary of SEKISUI America Corporation, where he was part of the Strategic Leadership Team. His extensive background in building successful inside and outside business development teams will help spur future growth at Dunmore. Taritas’ passion for OEM and market development makes him uniquely suited for this important role.

As a sales leader, Taritas believes in delivering an unforgettable customer experience, as evidenced by the many relationships he has cultivated over the years. Taritas attended Marquette University and holds a B.A. in Political Science and Spanish.

“I am excited to join the Dunmore team to carry on the tradition of excellence that we have established in our respective markets. We are poised for growth, and I look forward to increasing our collaborative efforts to develop innovative solutions for our current and future customers,” said Nik Taritas, Vice President of Business Development at Dunmore.

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S and Germany. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminated film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, and electronics industries. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.