Middle West Spirits Receives 12 PR%F Awards in Premier Spirits, Wine & Beverage Awards Program

The Ohio-Based Distillery's Sherry-Finished Bourbon Received a "100-Point Perfect Score" to Receive the Century Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Middle West Spirits has been awarded 12 medals in the PR%F Awards powered by Food and Beverage Magazine. Middle West's Sherry-Finished Bourbon received two Century Awards, meaning it received a 100-point perfect score from all judges.

The competition includes two categories. Masked is the double-blind tasting competition where brands are judged on taste and sensory perceptions like color, aroma, taste, and finish. It's followed by the Unmasked competition where the judges evaluate each brand for its total package—they see and feel the bottle, read the ingredients, hear the story, and see the overall marketing package. The rating system is Century Award (100 Points voted unanimously), Double Gold (96 to 99 points), Gold (91 to 95 points), Silver (85 to 90 points), and Bronze (79 to 85 points).

Middle West Spirits awards include:

"We're passionate about pursuing the perfect pour, and this recognition for a substantial number of spirits in our portfolio shows we're delivering a high-quality tasting experience," said Ryan Lang, founder, CEO and distiller, Middle West Spirits. "We simply want to make the best product possible, and we're proud the judges could taste the difference."

For more information about Middle West and its spirits, please visit MiddleWestSpirits.com.

ABOUT MIDDLE WEST SPIRITS

Middle West Spirits is built around a passion for crafting the highest quality spirits. That's why Middle West hand-selects unique, local grains that go into every batch and controls every step of the production process––from distillation to aging to packaging––all in its Columbus, Ohio distillery. By always pursuing the perfect pour, Middle West delivers a difference you can taste. Its spirits have earned top honors by the 2022 ASCOT Awards, 2022 PR%F Awards, Beverage Tasting Institute, and more. Through its world-class distillery and production facility, Middle West has also built strategic partnerships to bring other celebrated spirits brands to life. In addition to the distillery, guests can enjoy the full Middle West experience at Service Bar, its acclaimed restaurant in Columbus. To learn more about Middle West Spirits, visit middlewestspirits.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PR%F AWARDS

PR%F Awards is the premiere spirits, wine & beverage awards program held annually in Las Vegas. Hand-selected judges, all buyers, from across the US rate and merit spirits, wine and beverages to win medals and accolades while giving our judges a chance to be introduced to hundreds of emerging new brands. PR%F Awards and PR%F-The Magazine are owned and operated by The Original Brand, LLC. Go to http://www.proofawards.com or call 888-959-7260.

###

Media Contact

Apryl Ash, Approach Marketing, 1 (740) 707-5478, apryl@approachmarketing.com

SOURCE Middle West Spirits