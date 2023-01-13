Global Gigafactory Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Gigafactory Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.03% from 2023 to 2028.



Battery demand is rising as the car industry adopts electric vehicles. Players in the market may advance with strong efforts in gigafactory building, supply chain planning, and personnel acquisition.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Gigafactory Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Gigafactory Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the EV battery & assembly segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Gigafactory market from 2023 to 2028

As per the industry outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Gigafactory market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

Europe will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Tesla Inc., LG Chem, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), BYD Co Ltd, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., BAK Power Battery, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Panasonic among others are some of the key players in the Gigafactory market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/gigafactory-market-3915

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

EV Battery & Assembly

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com