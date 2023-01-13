KLCE Hosts Malaysian Annual Derivatives Conference

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced that it will host the Malaysian Annual Commodities Conference (MADC), a two-day event. The MADC is Malaysia's premier derivatives conference, providing an interactive and lively forum for attendees from across Asia to share perspectives on the latest industry developments.

"MACC addresses a wide range of critical issues affecting the commodities industry in Malaysia and around the world", said Pandasang Singhazam, Head of Derivatives, KLCE. "We are proud to repeatedly provide a forum for all of our stakeholders to exchange ideas and work together toward strengthening Malaysia's derivatives markets into the future."

This year's program covers a diverse range of topics, from Malaysia's housing market and overall economic outlook to the futurization of interest rate SWAPs and the latest developments in regulation and clearing. Panel discussions will also include discussions on algorithmic trading and the increasing demand for risk management and trading analytics.

KLCE also announces that Daniel Chin-hsiung, Chief Information Officer, Head of Technology for KLCE, was named Chief Information Officer of the year by the Information Technology Association of Malaysia (ITAM). The Malaysian Chief Information Officer of the Year Award is offered to an outstanding representative who demonstrates a strong business and technological vision, entrepreneurship, the ability to drive enterprise transformation, and a measurable operational strength in delivering shareholder or stakeholder value.

Mr. Chin-hsiung joined KLCE since its inception. He leads a team of professionals who build and operate the technology for Malaysia's leading marketplace that provides a range of capital markets services. Mr. Chin-hsiung has monitored the design, development, and delivery of KLCE application products and services, including Power Xpert™, KLCE's new proprietary platform, which won an Award for innovative information and communications technology achievement in the large private sector category.

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia's financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.

