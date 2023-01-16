Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain is #1 Spa in Canada and #1 Nordic Spa on Spas of America’s 2022 Top 100 List
Spas of America travel website announces consumers’ favourite spa and wellness experiences in Canada, the United States and Mexico.BLUE MOUNTAINS, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain is proud to announce its highest placement on the 2022 Spas of America Top 100 Spas list. The spa and wellness travel website provides annual insight into consumers’ favourite spas and wellness experiences across Canada, the US, and Mexico.
#1 Spa in Canada
#1 Nordic Spa in North America
#2 Spa in North America
In 2022, Canadian travel seekers, tired of restrictions and closed borders, increased demand for outdoor, nature-inspired, and healthy experiences. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, nestled in a tranquil forest setting, delivers a special retreat in an iconic Ontario destination. Guests can take the time they need to fully disconnect from their everyday routines to replenish their mind, body, and soul.
“Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain epitomizes the Canadian spa and wellness experience by incorporating relaxation in the heart of nature,” says Spas of America President Craig Oliver. “Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain has consistently been one of the leading spa and wellness destinations with our audience, providing visitors with an incomparable guest experience, and amazing facilities."
It is an exciting time to be a Nordic Spa experience in Canada. “With more people exploring the health benefits of immersive water therapy, Scandinave Spas continue to curate new wellness adventures for guests to enjoy,” says Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain co-Owner, Mylisa Henderson.
About Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Just 2 hours from Toronto, Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain offers a year-round, all season relaxation experience in a spacious forest setting, including the Silver Creek Preserve. Within minutes of Collingwood and Blue Mountain Resort, the Spa offers the Thermal Baths activity and guests can enhance their day further with a Massage treatment. Many of the indoor and outdoor spaces have expansive views of the UNESCO Niagara Escarpment Biosphere Reserve. An added feature is the Forest Bathing Trail which was certified by the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy (ANFT) in late 2018, one of the only such trails in Canada.
About Spas of America
Supports the growth of the global spa industry and showcases industry news, trends and products. The annual award provides insight into consumers’ favourite spas of the year, based on unique page views and consumer choices.
