Finexify Asset Management reports YTD 2020 return of 9.47% for Green Legend Fund - a DeFi Investment Fund

Despite prolonged bear market sentiment, liquidations, and bankruptcies in the DeFi space, The Fund has remained stable, profitable, and in the green.BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Legend Fund - a DeFi investment Fund (“The Fund”) - has published its latest financial data, reporting consecutive quarterly profit and stable liquidity. This is the result of an investment strategy that has continued to deliver extraordinary alpha to its investors, officials with Finexify Asset Management, the company behind the fund, said.
Finexify Asset Management decided to transition and adopt a market-neutral investment strategy at the end of June 2022 in order to eliminate impermanent loss. The extreme volatility in cryptocurrency prices throughout Q2 2022 stood in the way of The Fund’s previous result-oriented investment strategy. Despite the uncertain market conditions in the DeFi space, Finexify reported Q1’22: 6.02%, Q2’22: -3.8%, Q3’22: 3.09%, and Q4’22: 3.9%, on both stablecoins and Ethereum. The YTD 2022 return was 9.47%.
The latest Finexify report comes in light of a string of failures across the DeFi space: crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, crypto lender Celsius, crypto broker Voyager, and crypto derivatives exchange FTX, to name a few, have all declared bankruptcy, which serves to highlight the fund’s stable and consistent performance.
Finexify’s more prudent approach has proven to be successful, as The Fund has not just remained on the map, but has also remained in the green and has outperformed the competition in the DeFi sector. The Fund currently manages $2.5 million in assets and reports a 70.45% cumulative return on ETH and 88.28% cumulative return on USDT since its inception on 12 February 2021.
The Fund’s YTD 2022 results have outperformed the S&P 500, Bitcoin, GOLD, and VNQ (Vanguard global real estate index ETF).
“Finexify remains completely liquid despite everything that has happened these past eight months,” said Co-founder Valentin Mihov. “The market has been as brutal and volatile as it can be, and fear and uncertainty have plagued the space. We can look back perplexed at all the black swan events that unfolded in 2022 and ponder: the Terra Luna crash, the Celsius, BlockFi, and Three Arrow bankruptcies, and finally, the FTX implosion. For that specific reason, we kept monitoring the market on a daily basis, and adopted our new strategy to get a confirmed validation that it works. During the Luna crash we acted quickly in order to prevent any losses, due to the strain that was put even on stablecoins such as USDT,” Mr. Mihov added.
“The Fund’s newly adopted strategy of providing liquidity to pools without exposure to impermanent loss was stress tested in Q4'22, during the FTX market meltdown, when the market reached peak fear. For this period Finexify reported a return of 3.9%, equivalent to a 15.6% annual return. We are satisfied with these results and we consider following this investment strategy and even improving it.
For 2023, thе Fund’s target is to achieve an annual return in the 15-20% range. “This is completely realistic, as we think there is a good chance that the bottom of the market is currently being formed and investors’ interest in crypto will slowly recover towards the beginning of Q2 2023. Our team believes in the future growth of DeFi, its superior tech being permissionless and trustless. One of the areas we are following closely is the tokenization of real assets (e.g. real estate) and we are seeing quite a few interesting developments in this space.” said Co-founder Gary Guerassimov.
Finexify is an actively managed digital assets investment vehicle that generates extraordinary returns with unmatched yield in the global financial industry with a market-neutral strategy.
The Fund provides liquidity to emerging but secure and fully-audited Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocols in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space (i.e. liquidity mining/yield farming). It is incentivized by earning both trading fees and tokens on a daily basis and thus achieves significant alpha regardless of market volatility and the risk of digital assets price fluctuations.
Finexify’s Ethereum Green Legend Fund possesses a proprietary crypto management rebalancing and monitoring software that determines the highest present payout terms on the market. All pre-selected and fully-audited DeFi projects that the Fund invests in are monitored 24/7 for code updates, technical upgrades, and compliance issues.
