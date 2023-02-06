Vonza Announces 15,000 Customers and $30M valuation
Vonza is a comprehensive platform designed specifically for creatives looking to turn their passions into successful businesses.ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the pandemic, many are looking for new ways to make money online. They are a new wave of entrepreneurs who make up the creators economy. Vonza provides creators and entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their online businesses. With their cutting-edge technology, cutting-edge tools, and wide array of services, Vonza is quickly becoming a go-to platform for those looking to take their business to the next level.
Vonza started during the pandemic as a tool to help creators and entrepreneurs to create and sell online and just announced that its been valued at $30M by private investors who are looking to partner with the company to expand its mission to make online business simple and easy for entrepreneurs.
The platform has something for everyone, from beginners and seasoned business professional who wants to enhance their current online presence. They offer an array of services to help businesses create, launch, and manage their online stores. From helpful tutorials and how-to videos to comprehensive customer service, Vonza has everything for creators who need to create a successful and lasting online business.
The efforts of Uyi and Faith Abraham, the founders of Vonza, are undoubtedly yielding the desired fruits as the user-friendly business platform recently crossed more than 15,000 users in different parts of the world. Vonza has grown in leaps and bounds since it was launched, serving the needs of different categories of users – business owners, creatives, and coaches in more than 40 counties worldwide.
“We are helping entrepreneurs, coaches and creators launch and grow their business online. Our software platform is easy to use. Thousands of our customers use Vonza to make a living and provide for their families.” – Uyi Abraham.
To learn more about Vonza and how to join the platform to enjoy its immense features and benefits, visit - https://www.vonza.com. Vonza also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
Michael Jameson
Vonza
+1 8886402951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Vonza website new reveal