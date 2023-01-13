HoistCam Featured at North America's Largest Construction Show ConExpo - March 2023

HoistCam by Netarus at ConExpo 2023 HD HoistCam on hook block HoistCam by Netarus

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 13, 2023, Norfolk, Virginia - HoistCam™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it will attend the 2023 ConExpo-Conn/AGG in Las Vegas. The largest construction show in North America is scheduled for March 14–18, 2023, in Booth N13031 (North Hall) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. This important gathering of industry leaders includes over 1,800 exhibitors, 2.7 million square feet of exhibit space, and 150 educational sessions and is designed to inform, educate, provide insights into where industry trends are headed, and facilitate making key connections that matter."We are looking forward to ConExpo 2023," said Greg Lanese, VP of Business Development. “It's a fantastic way to kick off 2023, and having all of the industry's major players in attendance makes this an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate HoistCam and its capabilities.”What is HoistCam? HoistCam is a wireless camera system that provides a direct video feed to a material handling operator from virtually anywhere on a job site. It is high definition (HD), rugged, adaptable, and quick to deploy. HoistCam can be magnetically attached to any surface and installed on any heavy equipment, such as a crane, in minutes.HoistCam offers solutions to improve safety and productivity in a wide range of industries, including construction, industrial, marine, and transportation. The platform is made up of a portable, rugged camera integrated into a simple and mobile video system, making it a game-changing innovation with potentially life-saving benefits.HoistCam at ConExpo: HoistCam by Netarus invites ConExpo attendees to stop by their North Hall booth N-13031 to learn more about this state-of-the-art platform and the robust and reasonably priced range of solutions it offers.ConExpo is where industry leaders stay ahead of the game, form new community relationships, and find the most up-to-date equipment and services. HoistCam by Netarus is looking forward to being part of this important industry event.About HoistCam™ by Netarus: Netarus, LLC, based in Norfolk, Virginia, manufactures and sells industrial-grade video monitoring solutions, specifically HoistCam, that improve employee productivity and workplace safety in the construction, industrial, marine, and transportation industries. HoistCam, a cutting-edge innovation, offers a variety of small and large businesses a rapidly deployable wireless camera system that places the material handling operator's eyes anywhere on the job.CONTACT: To learn more about HoistCam by Netarus, their participation in the 2023 ConExpo, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.HoistCam ConExpo Booth: North Hall booth N-13031.Website: https://netarus.com/ HoistCam: https://hoistcam.com/ ###

HoistCam by Netarus - Wireless Camera System for Material Handling Equipment and Cranes