Stakich Inc. Now Offers The Incredible "Fresh Royal Jelly" and "Yellow Beeswax Blocks"
Michigan-based Stakich Inc. now delivers Fresh Royal Jelly and Yellow Beeswax Blocks that will benefit individuals in several ways.TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stakich Inc., a Troy, Michigan-based family-owned company offering all-natural beehive products and supplements, now introduces the incredible Fresh Royal Jelly and Yellow Beeswax Blocks. The former is a dietary supplement for those looking to improve their diet, whereas the latter is high-quality, cosmetic-grade beeswax excellent for cosmetic and hobby uses.
Stakich's Fresh Royal Jelly is a nutrient-rich product packed with naturally occurring B vitamins, nucleic acid, amino acids, fatty acids, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. It is the Queen Bee's only food source, enabling her to live 40 times longer than the worker bees. The Fresh Royal Jelly can be used as a dietary supplement- 1/4 teaspoon daily in the morning and evening, mixing it with honey or jam or adding it to smoothies to assist the distinct taste. This product is excellent for individuals looking to improve their diet and lifestyle.
"If you are allergic to Royal Jelly, we suggest consulting your health care professional before consuming it. We also encourage our customers to store our product in the refrigerator or freezer to maintain its texture, quality, and taste," the company's rep stated.
Stakich's Yellow Beeswax is a high-quality, cosmetic-grade, all-natural, and filtered beeswax. It is created by hard-working female worker bees and has been used for decades by humans. The product can be used in lotions, balms, soaps, and candles, as well as furniture polish or in encaustic artwork. Introduced recently, the Yellow Beeswax Blocks are already among the company's highest-selling items. Many customers have also expressed their satisfaction after using these beeswax blocks.
A customer, Elena D, said, "Love it! It smells like honey. I am using it for cosmetic purposes. Very happy with the purchase!"
Another customer, Tyler C, stated, "Great for making candles! I bought this wax in bulk to make some jar candles and am very happy with the outcomes. I cut the wax with coconut oil to reduce the melting temperature, and the candles burn great. Give off a pleasant honey odor too!"
"Our Fresh Royal Jelly and Yellow Beeswax Blocks are our highest-selling products. Contact us if you're facing problems ordering or wishing to know more about our products and services," the rep added in a statement.
About Stakich Inc.
Stakich Inc. is a family-owned service offering healthy bee products and supplements. The company aims to provide the finest natural ingredients in everything it offers and build a unique relationship with its consumers.
Media Contact
Stakich Inc.
+1 248-642-7023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram