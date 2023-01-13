Nationwide Network of Secure Payment Systems
Nationwide Network of Secure Payment SystemsHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses today struggle with all manner of overhead and expenses. With these expenses, the last thing businesses need to worry about is another unaffordable service. TransGlobal Payment Systems is proud to present affordable POS solutions for all different business types to maximize efficiency and profitability to combat the high costs of running a business.
TransGlobal Payment Systems have multiple functions that allow business leaders to focus on what really matters - making great products and expanding their customer base. Some of the TransGlobal POS systems include features such as:
● 24/7 support
● Labor management
● Cloud-based platforms
● User-friendly interface
● Marketing
● Inventory management
● PCI security
● Detailed reporting
● Website integration
Users can access and manage all of these functions system-wide on whichever access system best suits their needs, whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone.
Safety Is Paramount
TransGlobal Payment Systems focuses on security and compliance above all else because security is paramount when it comes to money. TransGlobal Payment Systems offers PCI Compliance through the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which outlines the industry standards of requirement that were established by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). These standards ensure the safe management of all sensitive information that passes through POS technology.
Ensuring the ability to maintain responsible and transparent safety protocols is a critical step for any business that deals with credit card information, especially today when the incidences of credit card fraud are so high. Whichever enterprise businesses use for their POS technologies, it should be PCI Compliant.
International Service in E-Commerce and More
The internet is an inextricable part of how people shop in the modern era, and businesses need secure online payment gateways that can work for shoppers all over the globe. TransGlobal’s technology also offers clients real-time reporting and management tools monitored by top-tier security protocols. This means that businesses can recruit customers from anywhere they are able to ship to or offer services. After all, the main benefit of e-commerce is expanding global customer bases, and TransGlobal can help businesses achieve this.
Contact TransGlobal Payment Systems
Sales Department:
713.243.0000
info@tgpayment.com
About TransGlobal Payment Systems
TransGlobal Payment Systems has been a pioneer in their industry with over 75 years of combined executive management experience. Based in Houston, Texas, the TransGlobal team works to provide innovative products that help businesses increase productivity and profitability.
TransGlobal has a track record of assisting thousands of businesses in growing and succeeding in industries such as:
● Retail and e-commerce
● Restaurants, clubs, and bars
● Hotels
● Medical centers
● Supermarkets
● Wholesale
● Gas service stations
● MOTO
● Virtual payment gateways
The company is an effective partner because of its competitive rates, award-winning customer service, innovative products, and top-tier point-of-sale equipment.
TransGlobal’s mission is to provide the best customer service and payment products in the credit card processing industry. They value each merchant served and realize that great pricing is just as important as exceptional quality service and support.
