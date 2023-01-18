Varun Bihani Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council
Varun Bihani, Co-Founder And Chief Growth Officer of Galaxy Weblinks, Has Been Accepted Into The Forbes Technology CouncilBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varun Bihani, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Galaxy Weblinks, a global technology consulting firm, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Varun was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Varun into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Varun has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Varun will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Varun will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"It is an honor to have been selected for the Forbes Tech Council. I am delighted to join these eminent Council members as we exchange thoughts and information on the trajectory of rapid technological growth with the Forbes audience," Varun Bihani stated. "It’s good how this platform allows the industry to further educate itself with cutting-edge accuracy in analyzing the potential of emerging technologies."
ABOUT GALAXY WEBLINKS
Galaxy Weblinks is a global technology consulting firm that offers more than simply software solutions to your business difficulties. The company's approach blends emerging technologies and corporate goals with product engineering, design, back-end, and front-end programming, custom apps, and websites. Galaxy Weblinks was named one of the fastest-growing private firms in the United States in Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing organizations for 2021.
For more information about Galaxy Weblinks, visit www.galaxyweblinks.com. To contact Galaxy Weblinks, visit www.galaxyweblinks.com/contactus.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Galaxy Marketing
Galaxy Weblinks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn