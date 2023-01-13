Global Geotextile Fabric Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3%by 2030 - Zion Market Research
Global Geotextile Fabric Industry Trends, Share, Price, Size, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2022-2030
Global Geotextile Fabric Market Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geotextile Fabric Market By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, And Other Materials), By Application (Road Construction And Pavement Repair, Erosion, Drainage, Railway Works, Agriculture, And Other Applications), By Product (Woven Fabric, Non-Woven, And Knitted), By Region- Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
The global geotextile fabric market size was worth around USD 6.55 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to about 12.04 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.3% between 2022 and 2030.
Geotextiles are narrow & rigid membrane fabrics that are essentially used to fortify the quality of soil, helping in soil rehabilitation, providing protection from soil erosion, and hence mitigating or restraining further damage. Geotextiles are extensively used in the construction of roads, not only to fill the prevalent gaps between the roads but also to improve soil structure and further increase the lifespan of roads. Thus, geotextiles effectively help the earth’s soil during rainfall and strongly binds them together.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-geotextile-fabric-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The demand for the global geotextile market is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of roads and railway projects in various developing and developed countries across the globe. Thus, the need for improved road infrastructure, effective drainage systems, railway systems, national highways, bridges, constructions of buildings and skyscrapers, smart cities, and megacities in developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In addition, rapid industrialization and the rise in urbanization over the last couple of years further contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of water conservation procedures due to water scarcity in various parts of the globe, and effective initiatives taken by governments to restore forests and vegetation are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the high initial price of geotextile fabrics can restrict the growth of the market to an extent, and hence act as a probable challenge for the market expansion over the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/geotextile-fabric-market
The global geotextile fabric market is segmented based on material, product, application, and region.
Based on application, the market is segmented into road construction and pavement repair, erosion, drainage, railway works, agriculture, and other applications. The road construction and pavement repair segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding about 45% of the market share, and is further expected to grow at a promising compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.23% during the forecast period.
There has been a remarkable increase in the number of investments from governments and banks in developing economies to rapidly improve road infrastructure for enhanced mobility and commuting for the citizens. For instance, the National Green Highway in India and the rise in road and building construction activities in China are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the global geotextile fabric market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, accounting for about 54% share of the revenue share in 2021, and is further expected to cite a promising compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.
The reason for the growth of this region is mainly due to the growing foreign investments in the industrial sector of numerous economies in the Asia-Pacific region such as Thailand, China, India, and Indonesia, which is projected to progressively impact the growth of the market in the region. Besides, during the course of the 13th Five-year Plan period of China, the country's envisions include road and railway construction, water conservancy construction, environmental engineering construction, power investment and also rivers and lakes, sand control, ports, airports, garbage disposal, and other projects. Furthermore, projects of megacities and smart cities in India and China, along with robust infrastructure development are predicted to significantly boost the demand for geotextile fabric during the forecast period.
Europe has also undertaken significant investments in geotextiles as the prevalence of several riverbeds and waterbodies in this region has adversely resulted in the cases of encroachment of water and soil erosion into their landmasses. This could lead to serious issues as few of the water bodies on the continent flows through its majestic cities, and hence erosion of the shorelines of the rivers might lead to a colossal impact on the infrastructure around the region. Thus, an increase in the use of knitted geotextile to prevent corrosion in Europe shows a promising growth rate and is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Browse Detailed Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geotextile-fabric-market
Recent Development:
In July 2019, HUESKAR, Inc., a dominant geotextile company, announced the launch of the world’s first geogrid called ecoLine which is completely made from 100% recycled PET.
In March 2020, Pharmaworks, a maker of blister packaging technology for the consumer products, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries, was acquired by ProMach, a provider of packaging machinery solutions. The goal of this endeavor is to increase the number of blister packaging applications and ProMach's product line.
The global geotextile fabric market is dominated by prominent players such as:
Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
TENAX Group
AGRU America
Global Synthetics
HUESKER Group
Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
GSE Holdings Inc.
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
Low and Bonar PLC
Propex Operating Company LLC
TYPAR
Machina-TST
Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics.
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/geotextile-fabric-market
The global geotextile fabrics market is segmented as follows:
By Material
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyester
Other Materials
By Application
Road Construction and Pavement Repair
Erosion
Drainage
Railway works
Agriculture
Other Applications
By Product
Woven Fabric
Non-Woven
Knitted
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the geotextile fabric market growth over 2022-2030?
What is the CAGR of the global geotextile fabrics market during the 2022-2030 forecast period?
Which region will contribute notably towards the global geotextile fabrics market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the growth of the global geotextile fabrics market?
Why Choose Zion Market Research?
Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
Prompt and efficient customer service
Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts
Seamless delivery of tailor-made market research reports
Explore Related Reports:
Global Fitness Ball Market -
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610712950/global-fitness-ball-market-revenue-to-hit-nearly-607-1-million-and-grow-at-8-1-cagr-in-the-2022-2030-zmr-report
Airsoft Guns Market -
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610883013/global-airsoft-guns-market-size-revenue-to-hit-nearly-3-523-million-by-2030-zmr-statistics-report
https://www.openpr.com/news/2877631/global-airsoft-guns-market-revenue-to-hit-nearly-3-523-million
https://www.openpr.com/news/2879348/global-fitness-ball-market-size-revenue-to-hit-nearly-607-1
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/10/2586200/0/en/Global-Airsoft-Guns-Market-Size-Was-roughly-1-803-mn-in-2021-and-Is-Expected-To-Reach-3-523-million-in-Consumer-Goods-Sector-by-2030-With-a-CAGR-of-7-9.html
Global Medical Furniture Market To Grow Rapidly With A CAGR Of 6.3% From 2019 To 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/medical-furniture-market
Global Oryzenin Market Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 15.2% And Reach USD 344.49 Million by 2026 - ZMR https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/oryzenin-market
Liquid Smoke Market Estimated To Expand And Reach Over USD 90 Billion by end of 2026 - ZMR
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/liquid-smoke-market
Global Market For One-Off Chopsticks To Grow Strikingly And Cross USD 42.5 Billion By 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/one-off-chopsticks-market
Global Smart Lock Market To Tower Swiftly And Cross USD 1.2 Billion by end of 2025
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/smart-lock-industry
Global Online Grocery Market To Register Highest Gains About 23.4 % During 2020–2026
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/online-grocery-market
Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market Projected To Advance At A CAGR Of Around 8.3% During 2019–2025 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/bluetooth-hearing-aids-market
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other