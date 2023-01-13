Flame Retardant Chemicals Market to Reach US$9.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

growing automotive production and bolstering growth in the electrical & electronics sector are also driving the growth of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flame Retardant Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach US$9.7 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flame retardant chemicals are chlorine-, bromine-, phosphorous- or nitrogen-based and are applied to the materials to prevent them from catching fire. The high thermal insulation properties of these chemicals are creating a surge in their demand, thereby propelling the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market growth. Major end-users of flame retardant chemicals such as transportation, building & construction and electrical & electronics are experiencing a boom that has boosted their productivity. According to Eurostat, in February 2022, production in building construction increased by 8.6% in the civil engineering construction sector of the European region. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market due to the rapidly growing automotive and building & construction sector in the region. This has accelerated the demand for flame-retardant chemicals for automotive components and building materials. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2021, Japan’s automotive production saw a 2% increase compared to 2020.

2. The rising production of consumer electronics has boosted the demand and usage of Flame Retardant Chemicals in the electronics & electrical sector. This has positively impacted the Flame Retardant Chemicals industry outlook.

3. The stringent regulation of halogenated Flame Retardants because of their higher toxicity level can hamper their production & consumption level, thereby obstructing the growth of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market size during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The industrial grade held the largest share in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Industrial-grade flame retardants such as chlorine, bromine or nitrogen-based have higher fire resistance and thermal insulation. Due to these properties, they are used in electric wires & cables, automotive seats, interior components and building foams.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market with a 41% market share. The demand for flame retardant chemicals in building & construction for insulating foam and in the transportation sector for seat covers & interior components application is fueling its market demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. The building & construction sector held the largest share in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chlorine, Bromine or nitrogen-based flame retardant chemicals can withstand high temperatures and flames and are ideal for residential & commercial buildings to provide structural insulation and maintain a comfortable temperature.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. LANXESS

3. ICL Group

4. Albemarle Corporation

5. Akzo Nobel

